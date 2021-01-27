Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Boosts Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Covington Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 50.0% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

DLR traded up $2.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $148.68. 41,829 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,674,497. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $105.00 and a one year high of $165.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.29, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.07.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($1.62). The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.32 million. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 5.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.37%.

In related news, Director David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.21, for a total transaction of $7,460,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 784,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,000,932.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,793 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $245,641.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,641. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,500 shares of company stock valued at $8,104,878. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DLR. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $161.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $173.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Digital Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.40.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

