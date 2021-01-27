Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) Price Target Increased to $50.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on ARGO. TheStreet raised shares of Argo Group International from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of Argo Group International from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Argo Group International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.33.

Argo Group International stock opened at $44.44 on Tuesday. Argo Group International has a 52 week low of $25.00 and a 52 week high of $67.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.56 and a beta of 0.90.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.37. Argo Group International had a negative net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 4.54%. The firm had revenue of $489.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.10 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Argo Group International will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,839,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,336,000 after purchasing an additional 19,405 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Argo Group International by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,164,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,880,000 after acquiring an additional 123,023 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in Argo Group International by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,131,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,974,000 after acquiring an additional 40,037 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC raised its holdings in Argo Group International by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 878,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,254,000 after acquiring an additional 93,070 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Argo Group International by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 838,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,882,000 after acquiring an additional 39,648 shares during the period. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. The U.S. Operations segment underwrites primary and excess specialty casualty, and commercial multi-peril, as well as contract, product, environmental, and auto liability products; and general, auto, management, errors and omissions, and public entity liability, as well as workers compensation, and surety and inland marine risks.

