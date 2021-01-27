ARGA Investment Management LP Has $855,000 Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 19.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,733 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Northwest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.4% during the third quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.7% during the third quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 16,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.8% during the third quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 10,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.7% during the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Day & Ennis LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.2% during the third quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 23,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. 67.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $37.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.88 and a 1-year high of $43.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.38.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The business had revenue of $12.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 51.53%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $40.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.87.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

Featured Article: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.