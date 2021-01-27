Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arcimoto, Inc. develops and manufactures electric vehicles. The Company offers two-seat and three-wheeled electric vehicles. It also provides bicycles and automotive parts. Arcimoto, Inc. is based in Eugene, United States. “

Get Arcimoto alerts:

Separately, Aegis boosted their price target on shares of Arcimoto from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.25.

Arcimoto stock opened at $24.21 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.28. Arcimoto has a 12 month low of $0.97 and a 12 month high of $25.44. The company has a market cap of $800.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.25 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a current ratio of 7.55, a quick ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Arcimoto had a negative return on equity of 126.41% and a negative net margin of 645.68%. The firm had revenue of $0.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arcimoto will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jesse Grant Eisler sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.62, for a total transaction of $136,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 461,608 shares in the company, valued at $6,287,100.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock worth $508,600 in the last three months. 34.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arcimoto by 26.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arcimoto in the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Arcimoto in the 3rd quarter worth about $753,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arcimoto by 515.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 374,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 313,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcimoto during the 3rd quarter valued at about $156,000. 10.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arcimoto

Arcimoto, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells three-wheeled electric vehicles. Its portfolio of electric vehicles includes Fun Utility Vehicle; Rapid Responder for a specialized emergency, security, and law enforcement services; and Deliverator for delivery of goods. The company was formerly known as WTP Incorporated and changed its name to Arcimoto, Inc in December 2011.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arcimoto (FUV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arcimoto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcimoto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.