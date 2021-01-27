Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Stake Reduced by Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC lowered its stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 327,194 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,335 shares during the quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Arch Capital Group worth $11,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ACGL. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 172.1% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,483 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares in the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. JMP Securities raised Arch Capital Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised Arch Capital Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arch Capital Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.27.

Shares of Arch Capital Group stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.90. 2,695,488 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,580,338. The stock has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $20.93 and a twelve month high of $48.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.29.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

