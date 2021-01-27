Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.46 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) will announce earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Aquestive Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.51) and the highest is ($0.41). Aquestive Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.48) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aquestive Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.56) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.57) to ($1.55). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.50) to ($0.90). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Aquestive Therapeutics.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $8.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.52 million.

AQST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aquestive Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.29.

NASDAQ AQST traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.35. The stock had a trading volume of 27,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,841. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.41 and a 52-week high of $9.47. The company has a market cap of $179.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 3.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.26.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AQST. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $288,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $96,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $59,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Aquestive Therapeutics by 95.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 50,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 24,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $54,000. 59.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aquestive Therapeutics Company Profile

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery.

