Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Acquired by Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 58,485 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $7,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Palmer Knight Co purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,112,000. Lateef Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Lateef Investment Management L.P. now owns 394,870 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $51,448,000 after purchasing an additional 8,243 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,821,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 214.8% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 342,577 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $44,634,000 after purchasing an additional 233,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $939,000. 93.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE APTV traded down $6.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $129.15. The company had a trading volume of 36,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,058,939. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $133.50 and a 200 day moving average of $104.13. Aptiv PLC has a 1-year low of $29.22 and a 1-year high of $152.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.25.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

APTV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Aptiv in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research raised shares of Aptiv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $85.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.74.

In other Aptiv news, CFO Joseph R. Massaro sold 4,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.91, for a total transaction of $418,360.47. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 150,736 shares in the company, valued at $14,607,825.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

