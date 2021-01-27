AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $736.10 Million

Wall Street analysts expect AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) to announce $736.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for AptarGroup’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $723.00 million to $745.18 million. AptarGroup reported sales of $671.33 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that AptarGroup will report full year sales of $2.92 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.90 billion to $2.94 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.00 billion to $3.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow AptarGroup.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The firm had revenue of $759.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ATR. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $127.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. AptarGroup has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.67.

Shares of NYSE ATR opened at $138.85 on Wednesday. AptarGroup has a 12-month low of $79.84 and a 12-month high of $141.33. The stock has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 44.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $135.78 and a 200 day moving average of $123.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 27th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 26th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.46%.

In other news, insider Xiangwei Gong sold 2,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.01, for a total value of $278,863.67. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,349,244.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc Prieur sold 4,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.03, for a total transaction of $519,474.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,927 shares in the company, valued at $1,797,000.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in AptarGroup by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in AptarGroup by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its holdings in AptarGroup by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 10,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in AptarGroup by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,659,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

