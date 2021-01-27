Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) Shares Up 5.3%

Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) shot up 5.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $21.50 and last traded at $20.77. 111,948 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 31% from the average session volume of 85,510 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.73.

APLT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist started coverage on Applied Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Applied Therapeutics from $64.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Applied Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.60.

The firm has a market capitalization of $457.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.79.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by ($0.31). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Applied Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Applied Therapeutics news, insider Riccardo Perfetti sold 1,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total value of $31,656.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,656.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,395 shares of company stock worth $667,506. 31.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Applied Therapeutics by 1,399.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 12,638 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Applied Therapeutics by 6.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Applied Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $1,122,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Applied Therapeutics by 510.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Applied Therapeutics by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 505,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,485,000 after purchasing an additional 103,744 shares during the last quarter. 54.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:APLT)

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target cardiovascular disease, galactosemia, and diabetic complications. Its lead product candidate is AT-007 that is in phase I/II for the treatment of galactosemia; AT-001 that is in phase II clinical trials for treating diabetic cardiomyopathy, as well as is in phase I clinical trials to treat diabetic peripheral neuropathy; and AT-003 that is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment diabetic retinopathy.

