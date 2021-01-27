Applied Research Investments LLC Takes Position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Applied Research Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 51,998 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $10,350,000. SEA makes up about 4.4% of Applied Research Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,187,000. Westwood Management Corp IL acquired a new position in shares of SEA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,344,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of SEA by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 12,200 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $3,752,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of SEA by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 9,580 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. 74.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on SEA from $168.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on SEA from $168.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on SEA from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SEA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on SEA from $164.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.82.

Shares of NYSE SE traded up $2.76 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $219.98. 119,776 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,418,174. Sea Limited has a 52-week low of $35.61 and a 52-week high of $240.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $206.95 and a 200-day moving average of $165.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.88 and a beta of 1.36.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.05. SEA had a negative return on equity of 144.79% and a negative net margin of 38.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.41) EPS. Analysts expect that Sea Limited will post -3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features , such as user chat and online forums.

