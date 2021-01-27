Applied Research Investments LLC Makes New $5.21 Million Investment in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Applied Research Investments LLC bought a new position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,385 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,211,000. Tesla makes up about 2.2% of Applied Research Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Tesla by 278.1% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 242 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $851,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 1,241.5% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 10,061 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,100,000 after purchasing an additional 9,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $285,000. Institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $837.74, for a total transaction of $1,047,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,128,739.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,100 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,583,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 143,033 shares of company stock valued at $78,547,823 over the last ninety days. 23.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TSLA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $340.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $516.00 to $788.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 target price on shares of Tesla and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $500.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Edward Jones began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $325.98.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $6.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $889.18. 373,860 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,570,371. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $737.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $490.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $842.85 billion, a PE ratio of 1,773.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.10 and a 12 month high of $900.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

