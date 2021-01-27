Applied Research Investments LLC Has $3.89 Million Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Applied Research Investments LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 21.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,126 shares during the quarter. S&P Global makes up approximately 1.7% of Applied Research Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Applied Research Investments LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $3,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. FMR LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global by 7.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,796,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,580,229,000 after purchasing an additional 318,237 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank raised its position in S&P Global by 306.8% during the third quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 8,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 6,627 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new position in S&P Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Red Spruce Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the third quarter worth $453,000. Finally, Horan Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the third quarter worth $9,207,000. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SPGI stock traded down $6.71 on Wednesday, reaching $312.30. 39,614 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,981,069. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $186.05 and a one year high of $379.87. The company has a market cap of $75.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.34, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $320.49 and a 200-day moving average of $341.65.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.21. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.20% and a return on equity of 1,009.75%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.12%.

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.54, for a total value of $2,376,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 145,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,472,336.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of S&P Global from $375.00 to $392.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on S&P Global in a report on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded S&P Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $415.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on S&P Global from $404.00 to $411.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $418.00 to $422.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $377.71.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

