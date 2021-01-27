Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Upgraded by DA Davidson to Buy

DA Davidson upgraded shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. DA Davidson currently has $130.00 price objective on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $90.00.

AMAT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $89.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $118.00 target price (up from $99.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $93.92.

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $105.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Applied Materials has a 52 week low of $36.64 and a 52 week high of $110.88. The company has a market capitalization of $96.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.10%.

In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total transaction of $69,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

