Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $150.00 target price on the iPhone maker’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.78% from the company’s previous close.

AAPL has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Apple from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. UBS Group set a $115.00 target price on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Cowen increased their price target on Apple from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Apple from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.97.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $143.16 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.41 trillion, a PE ratio of 43.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.76. Apple has a 1 year low of $53.15 and a 1 year high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.03 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Apple will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $1,877,140.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 320,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,420,969.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 51,011 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 299,602 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $39,754,000 after purchasing an additional 7,505 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in Apple by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 14,748 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,957,000 after buying an additional 2,691 shares during the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 80,019 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $10,618,000 after buying an additional 19,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 92,650 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $12,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

