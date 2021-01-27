Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC lowered its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,510 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 3.0% of Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its stake in Apple by 278.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 390,175 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $45,186,000 after acquiring an additional 286,949 shares in the last quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 297.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 634,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $72,898,000 after acquiring an additional 474,690 shares in the last quarter. Axel Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 3,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Axel Capital Management LLC now owns 108,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $12,507,000 after acquiring an additional 105,000 shares in the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 322.9% during the 3rd quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 92,926 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $10,762,000 after acquiring an additional 70,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 298.5% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 219,662 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $25,439,000 after acquiring an additional 164,534 shares in the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AAPL. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. UBS Group set a $115.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Apple from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Fundamental Research lifted their target price on Apple from $112.92 to $113.91 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Apple in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.97.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $1,877,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 320,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,420,969.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL opened at $143.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 trillion, a P/E ratio of 43.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.15 and a 1 year high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.33 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

