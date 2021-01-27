Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Acquired by Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,530 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 1.0% of Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lountzis Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AAPL shares. Cascend Securities increased their target price on Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush increased their target price on Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler raised Apple to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. UBS Group set a $115.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Fundamental Research increased their price target on Apple from $112.92 to $113.91 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.97.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $1,877,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 320,784 shares in the company, valued at $35,420,969.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $143.16 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $130.08 and a 200-day moving average of $117.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 trillion, a PE ratio of 43.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.33 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

