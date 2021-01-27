Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Sold by Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas reduced its stake in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 492 shares during the period. Anthem makes up 1.5% of Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Anthem were worth $4,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ANTM. FMR LLC raised its position in Anthem by 6.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,979,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,425,000 after acquiring an additional 477,208 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its position in Anthem by 77.4% during the third quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic raised its position in Anthem by 11.6% during the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 9,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Anthem by 26.4% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 66,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,968,000 after buying an additional 13,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polianta Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,235,000. Institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.53, for a total value of $1,822,987.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,024,591.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

ANTM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist boosted their price objective on Anthem from $320.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Anthem from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Anthem from $330.00 to $369.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Anthem from $324.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Anthem from $325.00 to $338.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $353.70.

NYSE ANTM traded down $19.26 on Wednesday, reaching $293.26. 107,785 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,141,489. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $318.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $293.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Anthem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $171.03 and a fifty-two week high of $340.98.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.83 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

