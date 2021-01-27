ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Stake Lifted by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,177 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 392 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $1,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ANSS. Axel Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ANSYS during the 3rd quarter worth $13,089,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in ANSYS during the 3rd quarter worth $670,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in ANSYS by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 471,676 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $154,346,000 after acquiring an additional 19,325 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in ANSYS during the 3rd quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in ANSYS by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 164,897 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,959,000 after acquiring an additional 11,833 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Maria T. Shields sold 14,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.87, for a total transaction of $5,259,069.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.17, for a total value of $2,738,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,854 shares of company stock valued at $15,450,581. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on ANSYS from $310.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $310.50.

Shares of ANSYS stock opened at $366.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $31.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.95 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $360.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $330.78. ANSYS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.07 and a fifty-two week high of $380.76.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The software maker reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $367.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.67 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 24.88%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

