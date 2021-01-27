ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 46,360 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.05% of ANSYS worth $16,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of ANSYS during the third quarter worth about $827,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 114.3% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 102 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of ANSYS during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 116.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 106 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $366.64 on Wednesday. ANSYS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.07 and a twelve month high of $380.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $360.69 and a 200-day moving average of $330.78. The firm has a market cap of $31.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.95 and a beta of 1.23.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The software maker reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.10. ANSYS had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The company had revenue of $367.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Maria T. Shields sold 14,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.87, for a total transaction of $5,259,069.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.17, for a total transaction of $2,738,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,854 shares of company stock valued at $15,450,581. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of ANSYS from $310.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $310.50.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

