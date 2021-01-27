Anpario plc (ANP.L)’s (ANP) Buy Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Anpario plc (ANP.L) (LON:ANP) in a research report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.
Shares of Anpario plc (ANP.L) stock opened at GBX 607.50 ($7.94) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 499.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 431.53. The company has a market capitalization of £140.64 million and a PE ratio of 34.13. The company has a quick ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 6.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Anpario plc has a 52 week low of GBX 215 ($2.81) and a 52 week high of GBX 630 ($8.23).
Anpario plc (ANP.L) Company Profile
