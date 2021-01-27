Anpario plc (ANP.L)’s (ANP) Buy Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Anpario plc (ANP.L) (LON:ANP) in a research report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Shares of Anpario plc (ANP.L) stock opened at GBX 607.50 ($7.94) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 499.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 431.53. The company has a market capitalization of £140.64 million and a PE ratio of 34.13. The company has a quick ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 6.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Anpario plc has a 52 week low of GBX 215 ($2.81) and a 52 week high of GBX 630 ($8.23).

Anpario plc (ANP.L) Company Profile

Anpario plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes natural feed additives for animal health, hygiene, and nutrition. Its product categories include health and performance, feed quality, hygiene and insect control, and toxin management. The company's health and performance category comprises a range of products that support and maintain animal gut health, such as phytogenic and acid based eubiotics, and omega fatty acids under the Orego-Stim, Optomega, pHorce, Salkil, Salgard, Genex, and Optimax brands; feed quality category contains products, such as enzymes, anti-oxidants, pellet binders, mould inhibitors, and acid based eubiotics under the pHorce, Salkil, Salgard, Oxigard, Moldgard, Mastercube brands.

