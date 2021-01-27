Ankr Price Reaches $0.0095 on Major Exchanges (ANKR)

Ankr (CURRENCY:ANKR) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 27th. Ankr has a total market capitalization of $61.99 million and $12.13 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ankr has traded 3.7% higher against the dollar. One Ankr coin can now be purchased for $0.0095 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.75 or 0.00069730 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $265.59 or 0.00892475 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00006731 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00051574 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003363 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,326.37 or 0.04457034 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003360 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00016106 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00018170 BTC.

About Ankr

Ankr (ANKR) is a coin. It was first traded on July 10th, 2019. Ankr's total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,496,232,711 coins. The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com . Ankr's official message board is medium.com/ankr-network .

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr is a distributed computing platform that aims to leverage idle computing resources in data centers and edge devices. What Ankr enables is a Sharing Economy model where enterprises and consumers can monetize their spare computing capacities from their devices, on-premise servers, private cloud, and even public cloud. This enables Ankr to provide computing power much closer to users at a much cheaper price. The Ankr mainnet launched on July 10th, 2019 The Ankr Chain and token swap: Ankr native token and the current ERC 20 token will co-exist together, each with its own purposes. The Ankr native token will run on the Ankr Chain mainnet and will be used to power the network, purchase services on the Ankr platform and incentivize compute resource providers. It can also be staked. Therefore, the token swap is optional and is only required in case a user wants to utilize any service in the Ankr platform, including staking purposes. The Ankr ERC 20 token will continue to provide the necessary liquidity on all the exchanges that listed us. “

Buying and Selling Ankr

Ankr can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ankr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ankr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

