ANGI Homeservices Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

ANGI Homeservices Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.60.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ANGI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on ANGI Homeservices from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ANGI Homeservices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on ANGI Homeservices from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on ANGI Homeservices from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their price target on ANGI Homeservices from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th.

In related news, insider Oisin Hanrahan sold 70,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.85, for a total value of $829,665.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 211,653 shares in the company, valued at $2,508,088.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total value of $119,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 318,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,807,341.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 461,752 shares of company stock valued at $4,943,776. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANGI. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 115.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,457,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,267,000 after buying an additional 1,314,782 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in ANGI Homeservices during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,544,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in ANGI Homeservices by 30.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,000,363 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,289,000 after purchasing an additional 704,106 shares in the last quarter. Parian Global Management LP acquired a new position in ANGI Homeservices during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,247,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in ANGI Homeservices by 322.9% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 523,824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,812,000 after purchasing an additional 399,963 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

ANGI opened at $13.87 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.54. ANGI Homeservices has a 1 year low of $4.10 and a 1 year high of $17.05. The company has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,387.89 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.82.

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $389.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.71 million. ANGI Homeservices had a return on equity of 0.62% and a net margin of 0.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS.

ANGI Homeservices Company Profile

ANGI Homeservices Inc operates a digital marketplace for home services, connecting consumers with home service professionals in the United States and internationally. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects; and provides consumers with tools and resources to find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as offers online appointment booking.

