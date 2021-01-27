Analyzing HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) & W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI)

HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) and W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares HighPoint Resources and W&T Offshore’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HighPoint Resources $452.66 million 0.09 -$134.83 million ($10.00) -0.94 W&T Offshore $534.90 million 0.65 $74.09 million $0.60 4.07

W&T Offshore has higher revenue and earnings than HighPoint Resources. HighPoint Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than W&T Offshore, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for HighPoint Resources and W&T Offshore, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HighPoint Resources 1 3 0 0 1.75 W&T Offshore 0 2 1 0 2.33

HighPoint Resources currently has a consensus price target of $232.50, suggesting a potential upside of 2,381.32%. W&T Offshore has a consensus price target of $2.90, suggesting a potential upside of 18.85%. Given HighPoint Resources’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe HighPoint Resources is more favorable than W&T Offshore.

Volatility & Risk

HighPoint Resources has a beta of 4.5, meaning that its share price is 350% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, W&T Offshore has a beta of 3.16, meaning that its share price is 216% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

36.6% of W&T Offshore shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of HighPoint Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 34.1% of W&T Offshore shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares HighPoint Resources and W&T Offshore’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HighPoint Resources -367.56% 3.05% 0.69% W&T Offshore 31.40% -21.21% 4.67%

Summary

W&T Offshore beats HighPoint Resources on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HighPoint Resources

HighPoint Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily holds interest in the Denver Julesburg Basin in Colorado's eastern plains and parts of southeastern Wyoming. HighPoint Resources Corporation is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About W&T Offshore

W&T Offshore, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interests in approximately 51 offshore fields in federal and state waters. The company also owns interests in approximately 146 offshore structures. It has interests in offshore leases covering approximately 550,000 net acres spanning across the Outer Continental Shelf off the coasts of Louisiana, Texas, Mississippi, and Alabama. As of December 31, 2019, its total proved reserves were 157.4 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

