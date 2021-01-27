Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Brooge Energy (BROG)

Brooge Energy (NASDAQ: BROG) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 1/26/2021 – Brooge Energy was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Twelve Seas Investment Company is a blank check company. It aims to acquire one or more businesses and assets, via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. Twelve Seas Investment Company is based in United Kingdom. “
- 1/22/2021 – Brooge Energy was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
- 1/19/2021 – Brooge Energy was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/15/2021 – Brooge Energy was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
- 1/13/2021 – Brooge Energy was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/8/2021 – Brooge Energy was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
- 1/7/2021 – Brooge Energy was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock.
BROG opened at $10.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.06 and a beta of -0.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.55. Brooge Energy Limited has a 12-month low of $7.65 and a 12-month high of $13.98.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brooge Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Brooge Energy by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brooge Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $565,000. 3.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
