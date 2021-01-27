Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Brooge Energy (BROG)

Brooge Energy (NASDAQ: BROG) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/26/2021 – Brooge Energy was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Twelve Seas Investment Company is a blank check company. It aims to acquire one or more businesses and assets, via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. Twelve Seas Investment Company is based in United Kingdom. “

1/22/2021 – Brooge Energy was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/19/2021 – Brooge Energy was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

1/15/2021 – Brooge Energy was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/13/2021 – Brooge Energy was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

1/8/2021 – Brooge Energy was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/7/2021 – Brooge Energy was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

BROG opened at $10.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.06 and a beta of -0.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.55. Brooge Energy Limited has a 12-month low of $7.65 and a 12-month high of $13.98.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brooge Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Brooge Energy by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brooge Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $565,000. 3.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brooge Energy Limited provides oil storage and services in the Port of Fujairah. The company owns, operates, and leases terminal and storage facilities comprising 14 oil storage tanks with an aggregate geometric oil storage capacity of approximately 399,324 cubic meters and related infrastructure for the storage, heating, and blending of fuel oil and clean petroleum products, including aviation fuel, gas oil, gasoline, marine gas oil, and naphtha.

