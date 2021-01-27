Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Voestalpine (VLPNY)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Voestalpine (OTCMKTS: VLPNY) recently:

1/25/2021 – Voestalpine had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

1/21/2021 – Voestalpine was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “voestalpine AG is engaged in the production, processing and distribution of steel products. Its operating division consists of Steel, Special Steel, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming and Other. Steel division focuses on the production and processing of flat steel products for the automotive, white goods and construction industries. Special Steel division segment manufactures tool steel and high-speed steel. Metal Engineering division produces rails and turnout products, rod wire, drawn wire, premium seamless tubes and welding filler materials. Metal Forming division offers special sections, tube products, and precision strip steel as well as pre-finished system components. Other segment provides coordination services and assistance to the subsidiaries. voestalpine AG is headquartered in Linz, Austria. “

1/21/2021 – Voestalpine was upgraded by analysts at Erste Group from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating.

1/19/2021 – Voestalpine had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

1/18/2021 – Voestalpine was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

1/14/2021 – Voestalpine was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $8.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “voestalpine AG is engaged in the production, processing and distribution of steel products. Its operating division consists of Steel, Special Steel, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming and Other. Steel division focuses on the production and processing of flat steel products for the automotive, white goods and construction industries. Special Steel division segment manufactures tool steel and high-speed steel. Metal Engineering division produces rails and turnout products, rod wire, drawn wire, premium seamless tubes and welding filler materials. Metal Forming division offers special sections, tube products, and precision strip steel as well as pre-finished system components. Other segment provides coordination services and assistance to the subsidiaries. voestalpine AG is headquartered in Linz, Austria. “

1/13/2021 – Voestalpine was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “voestalpine AG is engaged in the production, processing and distribution of steel products. Its operating division consists of Steel, Special Steel, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming and Other. Steel division focuses on the production and processing of flat steel products for the automotive, white goods and construction industries. Special Steel division segment manufactures tool steel and high-speed steel. Metal Engineering division produces rails and turnout products, rod wire, drawn wire, premium seamless tubes and welding filler materials. Metal Forming division offers special sections, tube products, and precision strip steel as well as pre-finished system components. Other segment provides coordination services and assistance to the subsidiaries. voestalpine AG is headquartered in Linz, Austria. “

VLPNY traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.75. 502 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 472. Voestalpine AG has a 52-week low of $2.78 and a 52-week high of $7.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of -10.47 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Voestalpine AG processes, develops, manufactures, and sells steel products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings for automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Voestalpine AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voestalpine AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.