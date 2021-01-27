Analysts Set Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) Target Price at $45.25

Shares of Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.25.

A number of brokerages have commented on TPB. Barclays began coverage on Turning Point Brands in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Turning Point Brands from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Turning Point Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th.

Get Turning Point Brands alerts:

TPB opened at $46.06 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.37. Turning Point Brands has a 1-year low of $14.09 and a 1-year high of $48.55. The company has a market cap of $882.69 million, a P/E ratio of 112.34 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.17. Turning Point Brands had a return on equity of 42.60% and a net margin of 2.11%. The business had revenue of $104.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Turning Point Brands will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.75%.

In related news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total value of $14,240,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cutler Group LP increased its stake in Turning Point Brands by 328.6% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 35.0% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Turning Point Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $272,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 20.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Turning Point Brands in the third quarter worth $284,000. 86.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Turning Point Brands

Turning Point Brands, Inc and its subsidiaries manufacture, market, and distribute branded consumer products with active ingredients. The company operates in three segments: Smoking Products, Smokeless Products, and NewGen Products. The Smoking Products segment markets and distributes products primarily used as cannabis accessories, including rolling papers, paper cones, make-your-own cigar wraps, and other related products under the Zig-Zag brand.

Read More: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.