Analysts Set Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) Price Target at $24.75

Shares of Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.75.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PLT. Sidoti downgraded Plantronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of Plantronics in a report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Plantronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Plantronics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Plantronics from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

PLT stock opened at $31.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.53. Plantronics has a 52 week low of $4.60 and a 52 week high of $34.64.

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $410.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.91 million. Plantronics had a positive return on equity of 70.65% and a negative net margin of 53.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Plantronics will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Plantronics by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Plantronics by 165.0% in the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Plantronics by 156.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 5,401 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Plantronics by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Plantronics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,000. 96.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Plantronics

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells integrated communications and collaborations solutions for corporate customers, small businesses, and individuals worldwide. Its principal product categories include headsets, which comprises wired and wireless communication headsets; voice, video, and content sharing solutions, which includes open session initiation protocol and native ecosystem desktop phones, conference room phones, and video conferencing solutions; peripherals, including cameras, speakers, and microphones designed to work with a range of unified communication and collaboration, unified communication as a service, and video as a service environments, including RealPresence collaboration solutions of infrastructure to endpoints that allows people to connect and collaborate; and support services.

