Analysts Set NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) PT at $85.00

Shares of NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $85.00.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NVEE shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of NV5 Global from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of NV5 Global from $82.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 14th.

In other news, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 16,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.56, for a total value of $1,186,748.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 158,155 shares in the company, valued at $11,159,416.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.88, for a total transaction of $2,126,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 158,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,210,026.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in NV5 Global by 3.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in NV5 Global by 2.0% during the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its position in NV5 Global by 1.8% during the third quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in NV5 Global by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,232,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC increased its position in NV5 Global by 1.2% during the third quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 45,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NVEE traded down $2.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $90.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,837. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 58.75, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.55. NV5 Global has a 1-year low of $27.00 and a 1-year high of $97.24.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $169.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.00 million. NV5 Global had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 12.13%. As a group, analysts expect that NV5 Global will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

About NV5 Global

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, energy, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure, and Building, Technology & Sciences.

