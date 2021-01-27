Analysts Set MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (MRK.F) (FRA:MRK) Price Target at €121.31

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (MRK.F) (FRA:MRK) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €121.31 ($142.71).

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (MRK.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €144.00 ($169.41) price objective on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (MRK.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €135.00 ($158.82) target price on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (MRK.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €102.00 ($120.00) price target on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (MRK.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays set a €125.00 ($147.06) price objective on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (MRK.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th.

FRA:MRK traded down €0.05 ($0.06) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €143.00 ($168.24). The stock had a trading volume of 404,326 shares. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €140.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €127.08. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a 12-month low of €76.60 ($90.12) and a 12-month high of €115.00 ($135.29).

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It offers prescription medicines to treat cancer or multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth hormone deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, as well as carcinoma of the head and neck; prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

