Analysts Set MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (MRK.F) (FRA:MRK) Price Target at €121.31

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (MRK.F) (FRA:MRK) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €121.31 ($142.71).

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (MRK.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €144.00 ($169.41) price objective on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (MRK.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €135.00 ($158.82) target price on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (MRK.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €102.00 ($120.00) price target on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (MRK.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays set a €125.00 ($147.06) price objective on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (MRK.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th.

FRA:MRK traded down €0.05 ($0.06) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €143.00 ($168.24). The stock had a trading volume of 404,326 shares. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €140.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €127.08. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a 12-month low of €76.60 ($90.12) and a 12-month high of €115.00 ($135.29).

About MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (MRK.F)

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It offers prescription medicines to treat cancer or multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth hormone deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, as well as carcinoma of the head and neck; prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

