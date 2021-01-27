Analysts Set IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) Target Price at $102.20

IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $102.20.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of IDACORP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet raised shares of IDACORP from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd.

Get IDACORP alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,035 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 87,650 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 114,950 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in IDACORP by 827.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 315,569 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,214,000 after buying an additional 281,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in IDACORP by 94.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,739 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,814,000 after buying an additional 23,194 shares in the last quarter. 75.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IDA opened at $90.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $92.46 and a 200-day moving average of $89.72. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.43. IDACORP has a one year low of $69.05 and a one year high of $113.58.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $425.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.28 million. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 18.60%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. Analysts expect that IDACORP will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.61%.

About IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in three coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

Recommended Story: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for IDACORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDACORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.