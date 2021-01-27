Analysts Set GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) Price Target at $190.50

GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $190.50.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GW Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 4th.

Get GW Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, Chairman Geoffrey W. Dr Guy sold 307,152 shares of GW Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.48, for a total transaction of $2,604,648.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 5,511,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,735,425.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Volker Knappertz sold 6,000 shares of GW Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.17, for a total value of $55,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $384,589.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,757,136 shares of company stock valued at $18,533,909 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GWPH. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 861,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,891,000 after purchasing an additional 38,344 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in GW Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 830,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,856,000 after buying an additional 51,588 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in GW Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 542,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,780,000 after buying an additional 27,358 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC raised its stake in GW Pharmaceuticals by 15.6% during the third quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 520,232 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,645,000 after buying an additional 70,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in GW Pharmaceuticals by 44.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 243,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,723,000 after buying an additional 75,162 shares in the last quarter. 81.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GW Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $150.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 5.13. GW Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $67.98 and a 52-week high of $151.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.34 and a beta of 2.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $124.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.09.

GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $137.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.66 million. GW Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 7.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GW Pharmaceuticals will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GW Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics from its proprietary cannabinoid product platform. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, Dravet syndrome, and Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, as well as in phase III clinical trials for the treatment of tuberous sclerosis complex.

Read More: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for GW Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GW Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.