Analysts Set Expectations for Piedmont Lithium Limited’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PLL)

Piedmont Lithium Limited (NASDAQ:PLL) – Stock analysts at B. Riley issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Piedmont Lithium in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 25th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes expects that the mineral exploration company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Piedmont Lithium’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

PLL has been the topic of several other research reports. Loop Capital started coverage on Piedmont Lithium in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital upped their target price on Piedmont Lithium from $20.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Piedmont Lithium in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Piedmont Lithium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLL opened at $60.56 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $842.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.06 and a beta of 0.54. Piedmont Lithium has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $63.98.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the 4th quarter worth $1,827,000. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the 3rd quarter worth $423,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the 3rd quarter worth $312,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 323.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,419 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,903 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Piedmont Lithium

Piedmont Lithium Limited engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Piedmont lithium project covering a landholding of 2,126 acres in the North Carolina, the United States. It also owns a 61-acre property in Kings Mountain, North Carolina.

