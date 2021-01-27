Analysts Set Expectations for Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A.’s FY2020 Earnings (OTCMKTS:GLPEY)

Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2020 earnings estimates for Galp Energia, SGPS in a research note issued on Thursday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Romeo expects that the energy company will earn $0.00 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Galp Energia, SGPS’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

GLPEY has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Galp Energia, SGPS from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group downgraded Galp Energia, SGPS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Galp Energia, SGPS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS GLPEY opened at $5.19 on Monday. Galp Energia, SGPS has a twelve month low of $3.79 and a twelve month high of $7.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.52 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.22.

Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The energy company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. Galp Energia, SGPS had a negative net margin of 3.32% and a negative return on equity of 2.83%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter.

Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as integrated energy operator in Portugal and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Marketing, and Gas and Power segments. It explores, develops, and produces hydrocarbons in approximately 50 projects with proved and probable reserves of 755 million barrels of oil equivalent.

