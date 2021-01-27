Analysts Set Cranswick plc (CWK.L) (LON:CWK) PT at GBX 3,903.33

Shares of Cranswick plc (CWK.L) (LON:CWK) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,903.33 ($51.00).

Shares of LON CWK opened at GBX 3,441.09 ($44.96) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £1.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,508.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3,567.03. Cranswick plc has a 1 year low of GBX 2,688 ($35.12) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,126 ($53.91). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.99, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be issued a GBX 18.70 ($0.24) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. Cranswick plc (CWK.L)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.09%.

Cranswick plc (CWK.L) Company Profile

Cranswick plc produces and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. It offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh and cooked chicken, and prepared chicken and poultry products, as well as gourmet sausages, cooked meats, continental foods, gourmet pastries, and ingredients.

