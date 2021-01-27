Analysts Set Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) PT at $19.81

Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.81.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CIVB. DA Davidson raised shares of Civista Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Civista Bancshares from $14.50 to $17.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Civista Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Civista Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CIVB. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Civista Bancshares by 228.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 66,696 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 46,401 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 42.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,246 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 9,287 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 4.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,814 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Civista Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 395.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,847 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,071 shares in the last quarter. 53.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CIVB opened at $17.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Civista Bancshares has a 12 month low of $11.25 and a 12 month high of $22.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.24. The company has a market cap of $279.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. This is an increase from Civista Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.88%.

About Civista Bancshares

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. The company collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans, as well as letters of credit.

