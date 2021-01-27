Analysts Set Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Price Target at $141.83

Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $141.83.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.
Shares of NYSE BFAM opened at $157.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.83. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 52-week low of $64.23 and a 52-week high of $177.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $164.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.28.
In related news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.11, for a total value of $57,760.70. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,857,518.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David H. Lissy sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.36, for a total transaction of $4,159,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 252,673 shares in the company, valued at $42,034,680.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 62,740 shares of company stock valued at $10,568,882. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 11.7% during the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $184,000.
About Bright Horizons Family Solutions
Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services.
