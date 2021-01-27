Analysts Set Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Price Target at $141.83

Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $141.83.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

Shares of NYSE BFAM opened at $157.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.83. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 52-week low of $64.23 and a 52-week high of $177.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $164.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.28.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.51. The company had revenue of $337.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.51 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 10.63%. Bright Horizons Family Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.11, for a total value of $57,760.70. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,857,518.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David H. Lissy sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.36, for a total transaction of $4,159,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 252,673 shares in the company, valued at $42,034,680.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 62,740 shares of company stock valued at $10,568,882. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 11.7% during the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $184,000.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services.

See Also: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.