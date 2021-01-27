Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Liquidia (LQDA)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Liquidia (NASDAQ: LQDA):

1/16/2021 – Liquidia was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Liquidia Technologies, Inc. is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics using our proprietary PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. The company’s product candidate consists of LIQ861 for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and LIQ865 for the treatment of local post-operative pain which are in clinical stage. Liquidia Technologies, Inc. is based in NC, United States. “

1/15/2021 – Liquidia was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $3.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Liquidia Technologies, Inc. is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics using our proprietary PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. The company’s product candidate consists of LIQ861 for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and LIQ865 for the treatment of local post-operative pain which are in clinical stage. Liquidia Technologies, Inc. is based in NC, United States. “

1/9/2021 – Liquidia was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Liquidia Technologies, Inc. is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics using our proprietary PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. The company’s product candidate consists of LIQ861 for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and LIQ865 for the treatment of local post-operative pain which are in clinical stage. Liquidia Technologies, Inc. is based in NC, United States. “

1/8/2021 – Liquidia was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $3.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Liquidia Technologies, Inc. is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics using our proprietary PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. The company’s product candidate consists of LIQ861 for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and LIQ865 for the treatment of local post-operative pain which are in clinical stage. Liquidia Technologies, Inc. is based in NC, United States. “

12/4/2020 – Liquidia is now covered by analysts at HC Wainwright. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

11/30/2020 – Liquidia had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $4.00 price target on the stock.

LQDA traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $2.81. 2,737,272 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,295,975. The stock has a market cap of $121.77 million, a PE ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 0.05. Liquidia Co. has a twelve month low of $2.53 and a twelve month high of $12.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.67 and a quick ratio of 5.67.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.03). As a group, research analysts predict that Liquidia Co. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Eshelman Ventures, Llc sold 719,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.97, for a total transaction of $2,136,282.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 1,825,507 shares of company stock worth $5,531,917 over the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Keel Point LLC raised its stake in Liquidia by 117.9% during the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 130,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 70,505 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Liquidia by 33.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Liquidia during the third quarter worth about $91,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Liquidia by 115.7% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 36,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 19,404 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Liquidia by 225.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 34,779 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.49% of the company’s stock.

Liquidia Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of various products using its PRINT technology that enables precise production of drug particles designed to enhance the safety, efficacy, and performance of a range of therapies.

