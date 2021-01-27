Analysts Offer Predictions for Essential Utilities, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:WTRG)

Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) – Analysts at US Capital Advisors issued their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Essential Utilities in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 21st. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill expects that the company will earn $1.60 per share for the year. US Capital Advisors has a “Hold” rating on the stock. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Essential Utilities’ FY2021 earnings at $1.67 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.76 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.87 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $348.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.00 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 25.15%.

WTRG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.67.

Essential Utilities stock opened at $45.75 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a PE ratio of 39.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.47. Essential Utilities has a 1-year low of $30.40 and a 1-year high of $54.52.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 3.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 2.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 486,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,533,000 after acquiring an additional 10,499 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 75.8% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 39,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 22,990.9% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 240,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,675,000 after acquiring an additional 239,335 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 46.7% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 87,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after acquiring an additional 27,823 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Richard Scott Fox sold 5,310 shares of Essential Utilities stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total value of $242,667.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 21,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $979,076.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 1,300 shares of Essential Utilities stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $59,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 73,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,395,812. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,611 shares of company stock worth $1,859,033. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

