Analysts Issue Forecasts for Regis Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:RGS)

Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Regis in a report released on Friday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now forecasts that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.09. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Regis’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Regis in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Loop Capital downgraded Regis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.56.

Shares of NYSE:RGS opened at $11.80 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $420.86 million, a P/E ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32. Regis has a 52 week low of $4.22 and a 52 week high of $17.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.74.

Regis (NYSE:RGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $111.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.80 million. Regis had a negative return on equity of 37.22% and a negative net margin of 36.19%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Regis by 5.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 50,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Regis by 38,250.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,060 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Regis by 6.6% in the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Regis by 131.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Regis by 6.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 105,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 6,614 shares in the last quarter.

Regis Company Profile

Regis Corporation owns, operates, and franchises hairstyling and hair care salons in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates in two segments, Company-owned Salons and Franchise Salons. Its salons provide haircutting and styling, including shampooing and conditioning; hair coloring; and other services, as well as sells various hair care and other beauty products.

