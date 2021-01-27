Analysts Expect Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Will Post Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) will report $0.86 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Zoetis’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.88 and the lowest is $0.84. Zoetis posted earnings per share of $0.92 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Zoetis will report full year earnings of $3.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.76 to $3.82. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.35. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Zoetis.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Truist increased their price objective on Zoetis from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Zoetis from $175.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.14.

Shares of NYSE ZTS traded down $5.78 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $153.93. 61,521 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,758,254. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $163.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.16 billion, a PE ratio of 46.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. Zoetis has a 12-month low of $90.14 and a 12-month high of $176.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. This is an increase from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 27.47%.

In other news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.43, for a total value of $190,325.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,827,285.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Juan Ramon Alaix sold 91,747 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.46, for a total transaction of $15,180,458.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,416,789.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 110,606 shares of company stock worth $18,241,735. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZTS. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 11.4% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 52,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,244,000 after acquiring an additional 5,420 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its holdings in Zoetis by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 12,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. raised its position in Zoetis by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 154,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 14,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Finally, HWG Holdings LP grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 18.4% during the third quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

