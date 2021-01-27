Analysts Expect Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) Will Post Earnings of -$0.73 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) to announce earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Veritiv’s earnings. Veritiv reported earnings of $0.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 447.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Veritiv will report full year earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.50 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Veritiv.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $1.90. Veritiv had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 2.91%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

NYSE VRTV opened at $20.50 on Friday. Veritiv has a 12 month low of $5.70 and a 12 month high of $24.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.83 million, a PE ratio of -31.06 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.78.

In related news, major shareholder Bain Capital Investors Llc sold 1,400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $25,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Veritiv by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Veritiv by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 30,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Veritiv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $795,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Veritiv by 10.6% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 35,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Veritiv during the third quarter worth approximately $275,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Veritiv Company Profile

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business distributor of packaging, facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The Packaging segment offers standard, custom, and comprehensive packaging solutions. The Facility Solutions segment sources and sells cleaning, break-room, and other supplies, such as towels, tissues, wipers and dispensers, can liners, commercial cleaning chemicals, soaps and sanitizers, sanitary maintenance supplies and equipment, safety and hazard supplies, and shampoos and amenities.

