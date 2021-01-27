Analysts Expect SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) Will Post Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) will report $0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for SmartFinancial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.58 and the lowest is $0.51. SmartFinancial posted earnings of $0.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 80%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that SmartFinancial will report full-year earnings of $1.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.98. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $2.09. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover SmartFinancial.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.16. SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 17.20%.

SMBK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SmartFinancial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Stephens started coverage on SmartFinancial in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of SmartFinancial from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st.

SMBK stock opened at $20.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.84. The company has a market capitalization of $304.85 million, a P/E ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.81. SmartFinancial has a twelve month low of $11.05 and a twelve month high of $23.52.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in SmartFinancial during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 380.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,216 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of SmartFinancial during the third quarter valued at about $141,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in SmartFinancial by 10.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,028 shares of the bank’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in SmartFinancial by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.53% of the company’s stock.

About SmartFinancial

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

