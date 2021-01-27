Analysts Expect Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.52 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) will announce earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Rocket Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.57) and the highest is ($0.44). Rocket Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.39) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.93) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.00) to ($1.73). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.54) to ($1.09). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Rocket Pharmaceuticals.

Get Rocket Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.08).

RCKT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.56.

In other news, Director Rtw Investments, Lp acquired 247,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $13,872,320.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Kinnari Patel sold 16,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total transaction of $950,683.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 100,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,694,914.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 41.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,928,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,358,000 after buying an additional 71,177 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,633,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,332,000 after buying an additional 44,666 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 19.1% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,591,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,379,000 after buying an additional 254,673 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 55.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 445,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,333,000 after buying an additional 158,710 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 22.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 365,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,651,000 after buying an additional 66,754 shares during the period.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $53.59 on Friday. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $63.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.45 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 7.30, a quick ratio of 7.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.96.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has clinical-stage lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction, and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

Further Reading: Portfolio Manager

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rocket Pharmaceuticals (RCKT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.