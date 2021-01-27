Analysts Expect RH (NYSE:RH) to Post $4.79 EPS

Equities analysts predict that RH (NYSE:RH) will post $4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for RH’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $5.44 and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.16. RH posted earnings per share of $3.72 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 28.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that RH will report full-year earnings of $17.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.84 to $18.19. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $19.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.42 to $20.34. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover RH.

RH (NYSE:RH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $6.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.78. RH had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 354.62%. The business had revenue of $844.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on RH from $440.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Guggenheim raised their price target on RH from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group upped their price objective on RH from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of RH from $400.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of RH from $400.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. RH has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $452.33.

RH stock traded down $33.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $457.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,651. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $471.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $385.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.27. RH has a twelve month low of $73.14 and a twelve month high of $524.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.29, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.58.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of RH by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 2,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in RH by 2.0% during the third quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in RH during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RH by 4.5% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of RH by 5.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

