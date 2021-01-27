Analysts Expect Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $26.77 Billion

Analysts forecast that Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) will post sales of $26.77 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for Comcast’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $26.42 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $27.61 billion. Comcast posted sales of $28.40 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Comcast will report full-year sales of $102.63 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $102.28 billion to $103.46 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $111.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $108.58 billion to $115.16 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Comcast.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The cable giant reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $25.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.73 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CMCSA. Citigroup boosted their target price on Comcast from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “top pick” rating and set a $62.00 price target (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.38.

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $50.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $229.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.54. Comcast has a 1-year low of $31.70 and a 1-year high of $52.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 5th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

In other news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $285,965.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 348,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,836,595.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 4.3% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,842,865 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,750,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554,286 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 10.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,445,826 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,639,724,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343,311 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 4.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 22,157,293 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,024,996,000 after purchasing an additional 860,278 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 12,995,791 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $601,185,000 after purchasing an additional 300,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the third quarter worth $511,715,000. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

