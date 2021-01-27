Analysts Expect Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) Will Announce Earnings of $1.15 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) will post earnings of $1.15 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Black Hills’ earnings. Black Hills reported earnings of $1.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Black Hills will report full year earnings of $3.65 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.85 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Black Hills.

Get Black Hills alerts:

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $346.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.51 million. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 13.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America raised Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Black Hills from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Scotiabank raised Black Hills from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised Black Hills from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.33.

Black Hills stock opened at $60.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.28. Black Hills has a fifty-two week low of $48.07 and a fifty-two week high of $87.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.79.

In related news, Director Kathleen S. Mcallister acquired 2,000 shares of Black Hills stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $61.86 per share, with a total value of $123,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,340.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Black Hills during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 27.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Black Hills during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 102.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Black Hills during the fourth quarter worth about $136,000. 85.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Black Hills

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 214,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

Featured Story: Return On Assets

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Black Hills (BKH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Black Hills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.