Analysts Anticipate Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) to Announce $0.19 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.19 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Warner Music Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.21. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Warner Music Group will report full year earnings of $0.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.80. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.04. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Warner Music Group.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion.

WMG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist boosted their price target on Warner Music Group from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Warner Music Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised Warner Music Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Warner Music Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:WMG traded down $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,560. Warner Music Group has a fifty-two week low of $25.61 and a fifty-two week high of $39.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.53.

In other news, CEO Stephen Forbes Cooper sold 557,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total value of $17,289,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Warner Music Group by 167.7% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,212,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012,940 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 5.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,255,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,078,000 after buying an additional 60,112 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Warner Music Group by 1,168.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 793,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,798,000 after buying an additional 730,735 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Warner Music Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,185,000. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc boosted its position in Warner Music Group by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 415,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,927,000 after acquiring an additional 58,000 shares during the last quarter. 15.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Warner Music Group

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

