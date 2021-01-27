Analysts Anticipate The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $521.63 Million

Analysts expect The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) to post $521.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for The Hain Celestial Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $517.47 million to $527.00 million. The Hain Celestial Group reported sales of $506.78 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group will report full-year sales of $2.05 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.99 billion to $2.10 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.97 billion to $2.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow The Hain Celestial Group.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $498.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.59 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 1.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.42.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Mirova purchased a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group in the third quarter worth about $69,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group in the third quarter worth about $107,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 159.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 83.3% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Hain Celestial Group stock traded up $1.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.94. 15,222 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 616,160. The Hain Celestial Group has a 12 month low of $18.12 and a 12 month high of $43.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 166.23 and a beta of 0.89.

About The Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

