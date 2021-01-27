Analysts Anticipate ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Will Post Earnings of $1.06 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) to announce earnings of $1.06 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have made estimates for ServiceNow’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.01 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.14. ServiceNow posted earnings of $0.96 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ServiceNow will report full-year earnings of $4.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $4.63. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.07 to $5.87. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ServiceNow.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Edward Jones started coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist increased their target price on ServiceNow from $450.00 to $575.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James increased their price target on ServiceNow from $490.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut ServiceNow from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $554.68.

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $527.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.90 billion, a PE ratio of 150.84, a P/E/G ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $537.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $491.78. ServiceNow has a 12 month low of $238.93 and a 12 month high of $566.74.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Fay Sien Goon sold 142 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.03, for a total transaction of $72,140.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,232,988.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 1,658 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.49, for a total value of $821,522.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,842.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,175 shares of company stock worth $31,883,815 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1,225.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 53 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 372.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 52 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

Featured Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ServiceNow (NOW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.