Analysts Anticipate ION Geophysical Co. (NYSE:IO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $28.43 Million

Equities analysts expect ION Geophysical Co. (NYSE:IO) to report $28.43 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for ION Geophysical’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $26.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $30.57 million. ION Geophysical reported sales of $42.71 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that ION Geophysical will report full year sales of $123.82 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $121.70 million to $125.95 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $111.88 million, with estimates ranging from $100.10 million to $123.67 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ION Geophysical.

ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $16.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.83 million.

Shares of ION Geophysical stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $2.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 933 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,881. ION Geophysical has a 1 year low of $1.13 and a 1 year high of $5.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $39.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 4.12.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ION Geophysical by 12.9% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 135,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 15,534 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ION Geophysical by 153.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 18,420 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ION Geophysical in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ION Geophysical in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of ION Geophysical by 232.8% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 79,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 55,536 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

ION Geophysical Company Profile

ION Geophysical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a suite of services and products for seismic data acquisition and processing in Latin America, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates in two segments: E&P Technology & Services and Operations Optimization.

